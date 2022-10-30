Onalaska Middle School has an intriguing history.

The Onalaska School Board hopes voters will write the school’s next chapter Nov. 8.

The board is asking voters to approve a $75 million referendum to thoroughly renovate the middle school and make improvements to the high school. The middle school accounts for $50 million of the plan with the remainder allocated to the high school.

School district superintendent Todd Antony said the referendum is a result of a facilities study that identified $110 million worth of needs throughout the district. The board pared the list to $75 million and made the middle school its top priority.

“The key focus was on the middle school,” he said.

The school was built with an “open concept” in 1976 before it burned down in the spring of 1978.

It was rebuilt with the same open concept, which Antony said was a trendy way to build schools in the 1970s.

“You could come inside the building and see from one end to the other,” Antony said.

Over the years, Antony said teachers devised ways to carve out their own spaces using bookshelves and other barriers. Walls were installed in 2006, but they have their limitations. They aren’t weight bearing and can’t withstand having large objects mounted to them. They also do a poor job of blocking sound from room to room.

The result is a school with a mixture of wide-open spaces, including a library with no walls or doors, and cramped classrooms.

“By square footage, our classrooms are the smallest in the district,” middle school principal Jed Kees said. “We have the narrowest corridors. ... There’s not a lot of natural light. More than half the classrooms don’t have windows.”

If voters approve the referendum, virtually everything about the school, except the foundation and the parking lot, will be torn down and rebuilt. The end result will be a more conventional school building.

“It’s a complete remodel,” Antony said. “We’re completely recreating the space.”

Plans call for the school to get permanent walls, expanded classrooms, new science labs, enhanced technical education space, larger music and art facilities, more room for physical education, an expanded gymnasium with improved seating, a more functional cafeteria, a quiet and secure library, additional parking and age-appropriate playground equipment.

The renovation would also address multiple handicap-accessibility issues and update the heating/cooling, electrical and plumbing systems. A reconfigured exterior has been designed so that visitors would no longer sign in along a corridor with heavy student traffic.

“It would be a huge upgrade from a safety standpoint,” Kees said.

Antony said the board rejected building a new middle school at a separate site. He said it would cost more than renovation and that the board likes the existing location on Quincy Street. The school is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood and contains a significant amount of playground area and green space.

“We will have a middle school that will meet the needs of our staff, students and their families well into the foreseeable future,” Antony said.

Although the middle school will end up with a slight increase in square footage, the project isn’t designed to accommodate more students. Antony said enrollment in the district is estimated to decrease slightly over the next several years.

“We’re not designing schools for increased enrollment,” he said. “We’re designing schools for the enrollment we have now.”

The high school, originally built in 1962, would get updated spaces for technical education, science and music. It would address handicap-accessibility issues in the gymnasium, add parking and relocate a receiving area.

Voters also will be asked to approve a non-recurring operational referendum that allows the district to exceed state-imposed limits on local property taxes. The district already operates under a $3.35 million annual referendum through 2023-24. The board is asking voters to add $1.25 million to the 2023-24 figure and exceed the cap by $4.8 million in 2024-25, $5 million in 2025-26, $5.2 million in 2026-27 and $5.4 million in 2027-28.

If voters approve both referendums, school taxes are projected to rise $60 per $100,000 of property tax value with a tax levy of $8.55 per $1,000. If the referendums fail, the levy would fall to $7.27 per $1,000.

Antony said school taxes in Onalaska would remain below the state average even if both referendums pass.

Onalaska is one of four La Crosse County school districts asking voters to approve building projects. The La Crosse, Holmen and Bangor school districts will also hold referendums Nov. 8.