WATCH NOW: Outgoing UW President Tommy Thompson gives pep talk

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse invited outgoing UW President Tommy Thompson to the campus Monday and heard a rousing pep talk on the value of the UW System.

"I'm so proud of this system and everyone involved," Thompson told a gathering at the Cleary Alumni & Friends Center. "This is a fantastic system."

Thompson, who served as Wisconsin governor for 16 years and as Health and Human Services Secretary under President George W. Bush, will visit every four-year UW campus before stepping down March 18. He was named interim president July 1, 2020, three weeks after the sole finalist for the position withdrew his name.

Thompson said the UW System prepared him for a successful life in public service and business. He spent four years as an undergraduate and three years as a law student at UW-Madison. He said those seven years motivated him to accept the offer of interim president.

"It was the University of Wisconsin-Madison that gave me an opportunity to become a leader, and I will never forget that," Thompson said.

His first mission as interim president was to re-open campuses shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said administrators, professors and students deserve credit for making in-person classes a reality to start the fall 2020 semester.

Thompson, an Elroy native, said there was resistance from some UW chancellors but said UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow was "rock solid" in support of in-person classes. He said students were especially supportive of reopening classes and accepting COVID-19 protocols.

"I want to thank the students ... It was a culture of responsibility that impressed the heck out of me," Thompson said. "It was amazing to me that we were able to keep the campuses open."

Gow shared the podium with Thompson and gave the former governor credit for using his federal government connections to leverage $50 million in federal funding for COVID-19 testing.

"Without your connections to health care providers, CDC, the vaccination people, I don't know how we would have kept it all going," Gow said. "That meant so much to us as chancellors that you could get those resources for us."

Thompson said several campuses (not including UW-L) were in difficult financial shape when he took over. He said $300 million in cuts were necessary, including the reduction of central administrative staff from 650 to 500. He said "the campuses now, all 13 of them, are financially strong."

In a separate interview with the media, Thompson said the UW System needs to address two issues.

First, he proposed a "blue-ribbon" task force to study higher education in the state and examine where the 26 two-year UW campuses and 54 technical college campuses fit into the system. He said the structure of the higher education hasn't been examined in over 50 years.

"We have too many buildings and we have too much overlap," Thompson said. "You need to be willing to consolidate buildings, and we have to find ways in which we can cooperate and share responsibilities."

Second, he said the state needs to find a way to attract people who have earned credits at a UW campus or technical college but have yet to earn degrees. He said there are 815,000 such people in Wisconsin.

"Let's find ways to get them a degree," he said.

He told the audience that it's critical for supporters to promote the UW System and post-secondary education in general. He urged people to stop criticizing the UW System and "start bragging about it."

"So many people around this country — smart people — saying that you don't a need a university education, and that really bothers me," Thompson said. "Who are going to be the engineers? Who are going to be nurses? Who are going to be individual business leaders? The entrepreneurs?"

Thompson said UW-L has a particularly positive story to tell. He said 90 percent of UW-L graduates remain in the area at least five years after graduation.

"They're staying in La Crosse and helping you build this economy," he said.

He spent a considerable part of the speech promoting the second phase of the Prairie Springs Science Center, which UW-L officials describe as the campus' highest capital project priority. Thompson said part of the existing building "leaks like a sieve" and that a new building is needed to train students in high-demand professions.

Thompson will be succeeded by Jay Rothman. In a separate media interview, Gow said he has already had meetings with Rothman and is "very excited about what he can bring" to the UW System.

"He has a different skill set than somebody in higher education, and so I think he's going to be very effective working with chancellors and maximizing the potential of what we have," Gow said.

Thompson, who is 80 years old, said he plans to take most of April off but will remain active in public affairs and his various business enterprises, including a farm near Elroy.

"I will not retire," he said. "It's not in me. I'll go nuts."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.