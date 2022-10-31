Amanda Jackson believes consolidation of school buildings in La Crosse is inevitable.

"It will happen one way or the other," she said. "Consolidation is our only future."

Jackson's preferred consolidation option is the School District of La Crosse referendum that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Supporters gathered Monday at Behop & Bundles on Caledonia Street to support a $194.7 million plan that consolidates Central and Logan high schools into a single facility on the district's south side.

The proposal also would convert the Central and Logan buildings into 6-8 middle schools and close the district's three existing middle schools, all of which are at least 80 years old.

Jackson, a mother of three children in the district, said the referendum addresses the challenges of declining enrollment, future budget deficits and maintenance costs driven by the aging middle schools. She said the referendum guarantees that all students in grades 6-12 will attend class in an upgraded facility.

"A yes vote means that every student in our district will have an improved sixth- to 12th-grade experience regardless of their socio-economic status," she said. "A yes vote means every high school student will attend a state-of-the-art high school ... (students) will have equal access to every class."

Jackson said the consolidation plan will keep class sizes small, increase the number of elective classes, add more sections of core classes and provide more prep time for teachers who won't be stretched across two high schools.

The proposal has generated considerable opposition on La Crosse's north side, where citizens have been adamant about keeping Logan open as a separate high school. But supporters of the referendum contend it's no longer sustainable to maintain two high schools as enrollments drop.

"This community may have at one time been a two-high school community; we are now a one-high school community," said Tara Johnson, a former La Crosse County Board supervisor. "That is a reality of birth rates, the reality of enrollments."

The district's 9-12 enrollment is projected to drop to around 1,600 by 2026, when the new high school would open. Logan, which once had over 1,000 students, reported an enrollment of 728 in 2021-22. Enrollment is expected to decline steadily the rest of the decade.

Johnson doesn't believe the district will lose many north-side students to open enrollment if the referendum is approved. She said a "state-of-the-art" high school would motivate parents to keep their children in the district.

Jackson said the consolidation plan contained in the referendum will be less disruptive for students and parents.

"The referendum actually provides the best option moving forward with neighborhood schools," Jackson said. "It allows us to have two middle schools geographically on each side of the city of La Crosse, and it keeps those core elementary schools where they are.

"If it doesn't pass, we'll likely have to consolidate within our existing schools and provide more busing and move more children around."

North side business owner Kat Moran agreed.

"We now find ourselves facing choices that would have seemed impossible when I attended Logan High School," she said. "By unifying our schools, our students will be guaranteed greater equity in academic and technical coursework, improved access to school resources and enhanced options in extra-curricular areas."

Moran said she "understands there is a rich history" with La Crosse's two high schools, but she says a single high school offers the promise of unifying the city.

"We are one La Crosse," she said. "The time has come to build for the future and bring our students together in one school to provide them with the top-notch education they deserve."