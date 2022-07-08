WATCH NOW: The science of microplastic: UW-L researchers study emerging field

Peering into a microscope and slowly adjusting the focus, Veronica Sannes analyzes small particles within a petri dish as they appear magnified on the adjoining computer screen.

As she works, Sannes quickly identifies the particles she sees, picking out fibers from clothing, tiny fragments of sand and gravel and other miscellaneous pieces, until she can pinpoint what she is looking for -- pieces of plastic less than five millimeters in size.

These small plastic pieces, or microplastics, have been consumed by fish within the Mississippi River and appear in their stomach and digestive organs. Throughout the summer, Sannes will dissect many of these fish, filter their stomach contents and analyze any microplastics that appear as part of a research project at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

An emerging field of study, the complete risks of consuming microplastics are still relatively unknown to researchers. But studies on the subject have shown that they appear almost everywhere -- in natural water sources, in the air and even in filtered drinking water.

"I always like to tell people that they probably consume a credit card size worth of microplastics each week," said Sannes, a senior at UW-La Crosse.

The widespread production and use of plastics is the major cause of this pollutant, Sannes said. Once in the environment, microplastics take hundreds of years to decompose, absorb other harmful chemicals and are often mistaken for food by fish species.

Sannes is focusing on the freshwater drum species of fish as she researches microplastics. By the end of the summer, she hopes to have a better understanding of the size, type and amount of microplastics appearing within the fish.

Sannes' work, in collaboration with faculty mentor and biology professor Eric Strauss, is part of the University's Dean's Distinguished Fellowship Program. At the end of the summer, Sannes will present her research and findings to other students and faculty within the program.

"My main interest is to see if there are differences amongst the different species of fish," Strauss said. "Are microplastics more apt to be in one species over another? Are there patterns associated with not just the species, but the size of the fish? And where are they and what is their ecology? I can't wait to see, we don't have that data yet."

UW-La Crosse has been studying microplastics for about four years, Strauss said. This continues to be a "hot area" of climate change and sustainability-related research because microplastics are accumulating rapidly in the environment.

"The idea of a microplastic, it's not complicated, so [people] understand we're looking at small plastic particles out in the environment," Strauss said. "Everybody's concerned because people are consuming these things and they understand they're very, very common out in nature."

While the idea of microplastics seemed relatively simple at first, Strauss said their potency in nature actually complicated the research process.

Since high volumes of microplastics exist in the air and are carried around by humans, the samples in the lab were frequently contaminated, making it difficult to determine the true source of the plastic pieces.

Through trial and error, the researchers eventually installed air filters, switched to all glass lab materials and used deionized water to prevent contamination, Strauss said.

They must also wear exclusively purple cotton shirts when handling samples. The bright color is easily distinguishable from typical pieces of microplastic, so researchers can easily identify the origin of the particle if contamination occurs.

"The biggest takeaway over the last couple of years is how complex it is to actually study it with the contamination that's out there," Strauss said. "That was the biggest thing we had to overcome."

As long as interest remains high in the study of microplastics, the researchers plan to continue their work in the field, likely moving onto other species of fish and aquatic insects in the future.

"A lot of the jury's still out, this is still a relatively young science," Strauss said. "Our first step is looking at how much microplastics are out there."