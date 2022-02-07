WATCH NOW: Tomah senior mourns grandmother, but still excels in classroom

TOMAH - Rhonda Mae Zingler wasn't an ordinary grandmother. She was an active, loving person who was an important part of grandson Braden Zingler's life.

"Everything little you accomplished was a big deal to her," recalled Zingler, a Tomah High School senior.

Then, very unexpectedly at age 70, Rhonda Zingler died.

The death of such a close family member threatened to knock Braden Zingler off his academic track, but his determination in the face of grief has earned him a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Zingler, son of Greg and Julie Zingler, never had a problem achieving in school, and the second semester of his junior year was no different. He was earning straight A's when Rhonda Zingler entered the hospital for what the family believed was routine surgery.

The surgery turned out to be significantly more complicated, and she died April 16, 2021. She left behind a husband of 49 years; two children and seven grandchildren.

"It was such a shock because she was a person who was always there," Zingler said. "She was so full of life. It still doesn't feel real that's she's gone. She's been there my whole life. She lived less than a mile away."

Zingler missed two weeks of class after his grandmother died, a significant amount of time considering the advanced courses he was taking. However, he said the high school's pandemic schedule allowed him to ease back into school. Due to COVID-19, Tomah High School operated a weekly schedule of two days in class and two days virtual.

"I found it was easier to do my school at home and get my mind off things," he said.

Zingler said his grandmother's death brought the family a lot closer together.

"We spend a lot of time together as a family — every weekend we'll go to my grandpa's house and just have lunch," he said.

Zingler said he had to "force himself" to maintain his grades the remainder of the junior year but still ended the semester with 4.0 grade-point average. By the time he returned for the beginning of his senior year, he was ready to appreciate school again.

"Now I feel it's more that I want to learn and that I actually like the things I'm learning," he said. "Last year, I was just taking things day by day."

He was counseled and motivated by his father, who was dealing with his own grief.

"I talked to my dad a lot," Zingler said. "My dad told me we sometimes have to face the music — we can't just sit in our room all day."

Zingler plans to enroll at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study chemical engineering. He hopes his career discovers ways "to find a chemical solution to climate change" by engineering chemicals that are more efficient. He believes his career path would most likely lead him to employment by a food or health care business.

He also would like to settle in the Madison area, get married, have a family and obtain a pilot's license someday.

Tomah High School English teacher Mary Ortner Neve said Zingler's language and communication skills will serve him well in college.

"Braden has an excellent ability to put into writing what he's thinking," Ortner Neve said. "He stands out as one of my top students in terms of ability and motivation."

High school counselor Mya Rose added, "Braden is very driven. He's a very intelligent young man who knows what he wants and knows how to go after it."

Zingler is active in extracurriculars. He is vice president of the Tomah National Honor Society chapter and helped organize the society's youth Halloween party. He is also a member of Link Crew and student council.

Off-campus, he volunteers for the Warrens Elementary School PTO and St. Andrew's Church as an altar boy and cleaner.

Zingler advises anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved to talk through their feelings and seek help from family.

"Take it one day at a time and don't give up on your future," he said.

