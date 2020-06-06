Watch now: Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor 23 La Crosse area students
This has been a challenging year for high school seniors, but for the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards class of 2020, challenges are nothing new.

You’ve read their stories in the Tribune — stories of courage and resilience, determination and hope.

As a class, they’ve endured unstable upbringing, overwhelming medical problems, the loss of loved ones, learning disabilities and other problems that seem so serious for people so young.

But they have found the will to succeed.

For the 24th consecutive year, the Tribune has honored area seniors who have overcome obstacles and provided exemplary service to their communities.

This year, we couldn’t bring them together to celebrate with family and educators — an emotional, gratifying experience.

But if the kids can overcome challenges, so can the rest of us.

This spring, thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and partners, we’ve pulled together a virtual La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards program at www.lacrossetribune.com.

Each of the 23 students received a minimum $1,000 scholarship — and the total exceeded $50,000.

Complete list of 2019-20 Extra Effort Award winners

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedication to overcoming obstacles or providing exemplary service to the community.

As original partners in our 23-year-old program, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College continue to provide scholarship support and host a year-end reception for winners, their families and area educators.

In addition, the list of scholarship contributors continues to grow as the inspiring stories of Extra Effort winners bring more generosity from our community.

Donors include Johns, Flaherty & Collins; the La Crosse Community Foundation through its General Fund, Randy Smith Leadership Fund, Neil P. Hengst Scholarship Fund and Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund; the Mitchell/Kruck Scholarship, and the American Association of University Women, La Crosse chapter; Trust Point; Fred and Ruth Kurtz of Onalaska; Mary Jo and Shawn Werner, town of Campbell; Jerry Raddatz of Winona, Minn.; Marine Credit Union; and the La Crosse Tribune.

2020 Extra Effort scholarships

Western Technical College

• Aubrey Heath, Black River Falls

Viterbo University

• Noelle Flint from Cashton - $24,000 Extra Effort Award ($6,000 per year for up to 4 years)

• Hanna Brey from Brookwood - $2,700 Pope John XXIII Scholarship (one-year)

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

• Monika Tracey from Melrose-Mindoro High School -- $2,000

Johns Flaherty & Collins – 3 scholarships ($1,000 each)

• Shaylin Ancius, Aquinas

• Jacob Hagen, Holmen

• Sarah Lemke, La Crescent

La Crosse Community Foundation – 8 scholarships ($1,000 each):

Randy Smith Leadership Award

• Analia Arce-Johnson, De Soto

Neil P. Hengst memorial scholarship

• Kyle Scherr, G-E-T

La Crosse Community Foundation Community Giving Fund and Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund.

• Makayla Challet, Bangor

• Makayla Hagen, LaCrossroads

• Esther Vang, Logan

• Joshua Hackbarth, Luther

• Theron Haas, Onalaska

• Marissa Harris, West Salem

Trust Point ($2,000)

• Danessa Brocks, Central

AAUW – 2 scholarships ($1,000 each)

• Jessica Reyes-Candelas, Arcadia

• Joleen Tollefson, Whitehall

Marine Credit Union ($1,000)

• Colyn Berg, Blair-Taylor

Mary Jo and Shawn Werner ($1,000)

• Manny Chavez, Westby

Betty and George Kruck ($1,000)

• Makenzie Teague, La Farge

Fred and Ruth Kurtz ($1,000)

• Noah Carpenter, Sparta

Jerry Raddatz ($2,000)

• Mason Kramer, Prairie du Chien

