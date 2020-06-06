Watch now: Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor 23 La Crosse area students

This has been a challenging year for high school seniors, but for the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards class of 2020, challenges are nothing new.
You’ve read their stories in the Tribune — stories of courage and resilience, determination and hope.
As a class, they’ve endured unstable upbringing, overwhelming medical problems, the loss of loved ones, learning disabilities and other problems that seem so serious for people so young.
But they have found the will to succeed.
For the 24th consecutive year, the Tribune has honored area seniors who have overcome obstacles and provided exemplary service to their communities.
This year, we couldn’t bring them together to celebrate with family and educators — an emotional, gratifying experience.
But if the kids can overcome challenges, so can the rest of us.
This spring, thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and partners, we’ve pulled together a virtual La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards program at www.lacrossetribune.com.
Each of the 23 students received a minimum $1,000 scholarship — and the total exceeded $50,000.
Complete list of 2019-20 Extra Effort Award winners
The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedication to overcoming obstacles or providing exemplary service to the community.
As original partners in our 23-year-old program, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College continue to provide scholarship support and host a year-end reception for winners, their families and area educators.
In addition, the list of scholarship contributors continues to grow as the inspiring stories of Extra Effort winners bring more generosity from our community.
Donors include Johns, Flaherty & Collins; the La Crosse Community Foundation through its General Fund, Randy Smith Leadership Fund, Neil P. Hengst Scholarship Fund and Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund; the Mitchell/Kruck Scholarship, and the American Association of University Women, La Crosse chapter; Trust Point; Fred and Ruth Kurtz of Onalaska; Mary Jo and Shawn Werner, town of Campbell; Jerry Raddatz of Winona, Minn.; Marine Credit Union; and the La Crosse Tribune.
Incredibly positive and hard-working with a great sense of humor. That’s how teachers describe senior Noah Carpenter, this year’s La Crosse Tr…
Lifelong Cashton resident Noelle Flint is finding her schooling and her work are helping smooth a rocky stretch in her life.
Jessica Reyes-Candelas has traveled a long road to get to where she is today.
By his own admission, Mason Kramer was not someone to look up to when he started at Prairie du Chien High School.
Makenzie Teague hasn't let a rocky divorce and several cross-county moves get in her way to succeed. In fact, she's used it to be successful in school, and change her outlook on life.
Manny Chavez is a dedicated young man who has encountered some rough spots during his life journey, but has learned to be resilient and build …
Colyn Berg has found schoolwork and service to his school can be therapy.
The Spanish language holds a special attraction for Whitehall High School senior Joleen Tollefson.
A learning disability didn’t keep Joshua Hackbarth from earning a grade point average of 3.9.
De Soto High School senior Analia Arce-Johnson could be considered a come-from-behind kid.
Extra Effort: Melrose-Mindoro High School senior goes from hating to loving school while dealing with mother's addiction
When Melrose-Mindoro High School senior Monika Tracey was a kid, she hated going to school, afraid of what would happen if she left her mother alone.
A simple hearing test changed Kyle Scherr’s plans for his first year in high school.
ONTARIO — Teachers at Brookwood High School describe senior Hanna Brey as a humble and diligent student, a role model mature beyond her years.
Extra Effort: La Crosse Aquinas senior overcomes challenges with positivity — and a little help from her friends
The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedication to overcoming obstacles or providing exemplary service to the community.
The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedication to overcoming obstacles or providing exemplary service to the community.
Someday, after his life has unfolded, Theron Haas hopes to write his memoir.
La Crescent High School senior Sarah Lemke has had a very different high school experience than most of her peers.
Starting high school is a big transition for every kid. But, unlike Aubrey Heath, most of them don’t have to do it in a wheelchair.
Extra Effort: La Crosse Central senior conquering life's challenges, showing her brothers it can be done
In the pages of a notebook, Danessa Brocks found peace.
Some days, it felt like a weight on her shoulders.
Graduating high school is a special moment in any student’s life, but for Holmen High School senior Jacob Hagen the accomplishment holds a lit…
Makayla Challet’s life is almost the exact opposite of what it once was.
Esther Vang remembers being in pain and crying to her mom. She remembers going to the hospital, but she doesn’t remember being transferred to …
The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…
The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…
The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!