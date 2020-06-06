Watch now: Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor 23 La Crosse area students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This has been a challenging year for high school seniors, but for the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards class of 2020, challenges are nothing new.

You’ve read their stories in the Tribune — stories of courage and resilience, determination and hope.

As a class, they’ve endured unstable upbringing, overwhelming medical problems, the loss of loved ones, learning disabilities and other problems that seem so serious for people so young.

But they have found the will to succeed.

For the 24th consecutive year, the Tribune has honored area seniors who have overcome obstacles and provided exemplary service to their communities.

This year, we couldn’t bring them together to celebrate with family and educators — an emotional, gratifying experience.

But if the kids can overcome challenges, so can the rest of us.

This spring, thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and partners, we’ve pulled together a virtual La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards program at www.lacrossetribune.com.

Each of the 23 students received a minimum $1,000 scholarship — and the total exceeded $50,000.

