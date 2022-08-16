WATCH NOW: Tuition Promise program promoted at UW-La Crosse

University of Wisconsin-Platteville chancellor Tammy Evetovich is a first-generation college graduate. Tuesday, she was in La Crosse to promote a program that will make it more likely for others to follow her path.

Evetovich, along with UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow and UW System president Jay Rothman, spoke during a news conference at the UW-L campus on the Wisconsin Tuition Promise. The program is set to begin with the 2023-24 school year and is designed to ensure Wisconsin students from lower-income families can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees.

"I know, first-hand, how this type of support can increase access to higher education, lead to that degree and a really rewarding career," Evetovich said. "It's a way for students to think they can go to college, stay in college and successfully reach their goals."

Modeled on Bucky’s Tuition Promise at UW-Madison, the Wisconsin Tuition Promise extends the program to the 11 other universities in the UW System. It will pay for up to four years of tuition and fees for students coming from families earning less than $62,000 a year.

“A college degree needs to be within reach for every Wisconsin citizen as a path to a better life, and the Wisconsin Tuition Promise will provide these opportunities," Rothman said.

The program is structured to provide “last dollar” financial support after federal and state grant aid is accounted for, which means tuition awards will vary. The program is capped at eight semesters and doesn't cover room and board.

Rothman said tax-advantaged college savings plans (529 accounts) won't be included in determining eligibility.

Eligible students must be Wisconsin residents and attend a UW System university full time. They will be required to make sufficient academic progress each year based on existing guidelines for federal aid.

Rothman anticipates 8,000 Wisconsin students will be eligible.

"While the UW System schools are very affordable relative to their peers, they're not affordable for everyone," Rothman said. "We believe this is a game-changer for many students."

Rothman said the estimated $14 million cost will come from the UW budget during the first year. He hopes the state Legislature will cover the cost with a separate line item starting in 2024-25, when it is expected to reach $25 million annually. He expects the annual cost to eventually reach $35 million.

Rothman said the state's economy needs more students with college degrees.

"We're in a war for talent," Rothman said. "The UW is moving now so we can address the workforce needs of the future. We need to invest in our human infrastructure. It's the key to our state's long-term success."

Gow said providing the assistance is the right thing to do.

“At UW-L, we believe that if someone has the desire and determination to earn their college degree, the cost of higher education should never stand in the way," Gow said. "This program is an important step toward that reality.”

Evetovich said the program will allow students to better focus on their classwork.

"These students will have this access to future success without worrying about affording tuition or the financial impact on their families," she said. "This will affect people for generations to come."