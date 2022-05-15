WATCH NOW UW-La Crosse pushes for Phase II of Prairie Springs Science Center

The Prairie Springs Science Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is, by all accounts, a modern building with up-to-date laboratories, modern storage facilities and functional, flexible instruction space that accommodates hands-on learning.

The problem, UW-L officials say, is that it’s only half done. While the campus’ science labs are modern, the rest of the College of Science and Health resides in aging Cowley Hall.

“It’s a night and day difference,” said Bob Hetzel, UW-L’s vice chancellor for finance.

Campus and community leaders are pushing to get the other half built. They’re proposing a Phase II project that would demolish Cowley Hall and replace it with a new classroom/office building.

The second phase of construction got a rousing endorsement from outgoing UW Chancellor and former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson in March, when he told a UW-L audience that Cowley Hall “leaks like a sieve.”

Hetzel said UW-L wanted to construct the new science center in one phase, but the plan, then estimated to cost $137 million, was rejected by the state as too costly. The state agreed to the first phase that included the labs, and that building was completed in 2018 for $83 million. Phase II was originally expected to cost $110 million, but Wetzel said inflation has likely pushed the price tag closer to $120.

“We made the decision to invest in the laboratories,” he said. “We thought Phase II would follow suit.”

Meanwhile, Cowley Hall continues to deteriorate. UW officials have been reluctant to put new money into the facility, which was built in 1965 and has leaking pipes, an inefficient heating/cooling system, inadequate duct work, drafty windows and multiple accessibility issues.

“There is a significant amount of deferred maintenance,” said Scott Schumacher, UW-L planning and construction director. “It would be more expensive to renovate and retrofit than to build new.”

Mark Sandheinrich, College of Science and Health dean, deals with the issues on a regular basis.

“It’s not unusual to have towels on the windows and floors to sop up the water,” Sandheinrich said. “We’re trying to do science at the undergraduate level. That’s just not possible in some of these classrooms.”

Even without the basic maintenance issues, UW-L officials say Cowley Hall still has major inadequacies. Lab tables are bolted to the floor, and there is little flexibility to alter and adapt classroom space. A restroom has been converted to a walk-in storage closet.

Accessibility deficiencies include steep lecture halls and narrow restroom doors. Sandheinrich pointed to one lecture hall that descends an entire story and has just one space to accommodate a wheelchair.

“We call it the pit lecture hall,” Sandheinrich said. “You can’t do any group work in a classroom like this.”

Wetzel said high school students considering enrollment at UW-L take notice.

“High school juniors and seniors that visit (Cowley Hall) have better science facilities in their high schools than what we have here,” Wetzel said.

Budget process

Phase II has a long budgetary road ahead. The UW Board of Regents will meet in August to prepare its priority list of capital improvements, and the governor will consider the recommendations when he or she prepares the biennial budget that goes before the state Legislature early next year. The list will also be considered by the State Building Commission, which includes state legislators.

If the project gets included in the state budget, which is normally signed by the governor in June or July, demolition of Cowley Hall can start in January 2024, and the new building should be ready by the start of the 2026-27 school year.

State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, said UW-L “did what was asked” in separating Prairie Springs into phases. While she’s “very optimistic” Prairie Springs will get approved this budget cycle, she said community leaders need to keep pushing the project.

“Unfortunately, our project has been set aside by the Legislative Joint Finance Committee for other projects in the UW System that have immediate safety concerns and by those who have made full-court presses to get their projects approved,” Billings said. “I am glad to see that UW-L is engaging in a strong, proactive advocacy effort to ensure support for this project in the Legislature next year.”

Hetzel said the budget process is competitive.

“We compete not just with other campuses in the UW system,” Hetzel said. “We compete with other state agencies that have needs.”

Prairie Springs will almost certainly need Republican support to pass. Republicans are expected to retain the state Legislature regardless of who wins the governor’s election in November.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, said there’s a chance for bipartisan consensus on Prairie Springs.

“I do know that there have been a number of Republican legislators who visited the facility,” Pfaff said. “I cannot speak for them, but they’ve seen what I’ve seen and heard what I’ve heard.”

Pfaff’s Republican opponent in the 2020 election, former state Sen. Dan Kapanke, appeared in a video endorsing the plan. Kapanke said the project is necessary to meet the region’s workforce demands.

“For us in the business community to have access to some of the brightest and best young people from all over is immeasurable,” Kapanke said.

Sandheinrich said the Phase II structure would be attached to Phase I.

“We’re trying to make it so that it appears as one facility,” he said.

He said science offices and classrooms would move to Cartwright Hall for five semesters until the project is complete.

Wetzel said roughly half UW-L’s 10,000 students are enrolled in the College of Science and Health. He said most of the other half take at least one course in the science buildings as part of their general studies requirement.

“Every student will be impacted by this new facility,” Wetzel said.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

