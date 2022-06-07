Watch now: 'We do not feel valued in this district:' La Crosse teachers demand raise as they battle burnout and inflation

Teachers in the School District of La Crosse are pleading with administration for better pay and benefits, saying educators have faced "unprecedented" circumstances in recent years and are now battling the weight of inflation.

At the La Crosse School Board meeting Monday night, a dozen teachers throughout the district made their pitch for a raise that they say the district has been reluctant to give.

Logan High School social studies teacher Eric Martin told the board that if there was a pie chart explaining why teachers are leaving the district, it would include a range of issues.

"But the biggest slice has to be the erosion of our pay and benefits," Martin said. "Let me be crystal clear on behalf of everyone seated here tonight: We do not feel valued in this district."

The teachers, who are members of the La Crosse Education Association teachers union, are specifically asking for a 4.7% pay increase to keep up with inflation — which is the highest they can negotiate due to Act 10. They say without it, they are essentially taking a pay cut because of how much thinner their paychecks spread across the rising cost of essentials such as groceries, gas and housing.

But the teachers said the administration has told them they can't go higher than a 2% raise.

On Monday, the teachers painted a picture of the burnout they're experiencing, reporting taking on more and more responsibility in schools each year, especially during the pandemic. Some have faced verbal and physical abuse in their classrooms, while many fill in for other teachers because of a lack of substitutes, and all of them had to learn to teach virtually, essentially overnight.

Others said they've had to take on second jobs to stay afloat and are cutting corners at home. They've raked up student loan debt to try and earn more credentials for a pay raise, credit card debt to try and pay the bills, and medical debt as frontline workers during the pandemic.

According to one teacher, at least 42 teachers have left the district this year so far, with more actively looking for other jobs or being recruited by other districts.

"But yet, we continue to hear the phrase, 'The best that we can do is 2%," said Jessica Ingvalson, a K-5 music teacher at Northside Elementary School.

Ingvalson told the board that she has incurred thousands of dollars in medical debt after contracting COVID-19 in January and being diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, a condition often associated with "long COVID."

The music teacher, who used a wheelchair on Monday, said she quickly maxed out her deductible and was referred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for care, only to find out Mayo was no longer covered under the district's health insurance. And soon her deductible will reset.

"This means continuing to add to that medical debt over something that I caught at work doing a job that was for the kids, because I was labeled an essential worker," Ingvalson said.

Beth Becker, who has been an orchestra teacher for 33 years in La Crosse, said she considered leaving the district early on because she was doing more work than she was being paid to do. She stuck around, eventually getting a pay increase and bumped up to full time.

But Becker said this past school year was "very rough." She said, "it seems like I worked twice as hard and got half the results."

Despite being an orchestra teacher, Becker said she often finds herself subbing in for different classes and subjects.

"Every single day it seems like there's not enough subs and we're frantically trying to cover history or social studies — I was helping with all different classes besides my own," Becker said.

Still, she remains glad she stayed with the district. But she and others are worried not everyone will stick it out like she did, especially young teachers.

"I feel it's important for the school board to realize that the district is going to lose teachers of all experience levels if we're not compensated appropriately," said fellow longtime teacher, Mark Ziegler, who teaches at Logan High School.

Another longtime La Crosse teacher, Jennifer Kies, said that throughout her 27-year career, she's never had more on her plate as a teacher than she does now, only to be left with platitudes.

"I teach more curriculum now than I ever have in this school district. I have more paperwork, more information to enter into computer grading systems, and more hats to wear than ever. And yet, I get a 'thanks, we appreciate you' email instead of compensation to simply keep up with inflation," Kies said.

"The last two years have been unprecedented in education. Teachers have never been asked to do as much as they are now, all while having less," said Central High School teacher and coach Mitch Olson.

"The 4.7% is more than deserved — it's downright disrespectful if we don't get it," Olson said.

District administration has said recently that declining enrollment has led to less funding from the state, tightening the district's budget even more.

The school board and administration could not directly respond to the speakers on Monday due to board policy, but many thanked them for speaking.

Any pay increase will ultimately need to be approved by the La Crosse School Board, though negotiations typically happen behind closed doors.

Martin, who just finished his 19th year teaching social studies at Logan, said he interviewed for two other jobs recently, and if they had panned out he would have left La Crosse.

"You people need to figure this out," Martin said to the board, urging them to lead. "You are the boss here. We need a plan to help teachers now. Not in five years, not in 10 years, not in two years — now, or many of us will be walking out the door."

