Watch Now: West Salem picks principal as next superintendent

The School District of West Salem has picked the principal of its elementary school as its next superintendent.

Ryan Rieber began his career in education as a teacher in the School District of La Crosse in 2001 and spent four years as the elementary principal in Viroqua before being named principal in the West Salem district.

He'll begin as superintendent July 1 and replace Troy Gunderson, who announced he will retire this summer after 25 years with the district.

Ryan Rieber mug
