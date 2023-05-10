West Salem Middle School students of the month for April:
5th Grade
Finn Nagy, son of Dirck Nagy and Lindsey Dederich.
Laney Kneifl, daughter of Shaun and Lory Kneifl.
Evelynn Scholten, daughter of Alex and Jessie Scholten.
6th Grade
Carissa Siegler, daughter of Thomas and Jennifer Siegler.
Stella Valiquette, daughter of Trevor Valiquette.
Clayton Vanish, son of Ryan and Natalie Vanish.
7th Grade
Kaylynn Johnson, daughter of Rick Johnson and Tiffany Epps.
Silas Hyer, son of Adam and Jennifer Hyer.
People are also reading…
Anna Gross, daughter of Brian and Angela Gross.
8th Grade
Aubree Pintz, daughter of Heather Pintz, Nick Walters, and John Weber.
Lucas Fry, son of Brandon and Melissa Fry.
Will Clements, son of Rich and Beth Clements.