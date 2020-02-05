West Salem Middle School students of the month for December
5th grade
- Zachary Noronha, son of Richard and Michelle Noronha
- Evelyn Weber, daughter of Joshua and Cheryl Weber
- Evelyn Raymer, daughter of Andrew and Joy Raymer
6th grade
- Dominic Wachter, son of Jed and Theresa Wachter
- Sophia Belling, daughter of Peter and Stephanie Belling
- Madeline Schleppenbach, daughter of Tyrus and Melissa Schleppenbach
7th grade
- Sam Schniepp-Duffy, son of Tony Schniepp and Magen Duffy
- Hazel Heger, daughter of Joseph and Sara Heger
- Maison Hazaimeh, son of Michelle Hazaimeh
8th grade
- Eve Froiseth, daughter of Alena Froiseth
- Emily Fechner, daughter of Thomas and Annette Fechner
- Zana Scott, daughter of Larry and Sabrina Shove