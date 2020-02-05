West Salem Middle School students of the month for December
5th grade

  • Zachary Noronha, son of Richard and Michelle Noronha
  • Evelyn Weber, daughter of Joshua and Cheryl Weber
  • Evelyn Raymer, daughter of Andrew and Joy Raymer

6th grade

  • Dominic Wachter, son of Jed and Theresa Wachter
  • Sophia Belling, daughter of Peter and Stephanie Belling
  • Madeline Schleppenbach, daughter of Tyrus and Melissa Schleppenbach

7th grade

  • Sam Schniepp-Duffy, son of Tony Schniepp and Magen Duffy
  • Hazel Heger, daughter of Joseph and Sara Heger
  • Maison Hazaimeh, son of Michelle Hazaimeh

8th grade

  • Eve Froiseth, daughter of Alena Froiseth
  • Emily Fechner, daughter of Thomas and Annette Fechner
  • Zana Scott, daughter of Larry and Sabrina Shove
Schleppenbach
Belling
Heger
Hazaimeh
Schniepp-Duffy
Fechner
Froiseth
Scott.
Raymer.
Weber
Noronha
Wachter.
