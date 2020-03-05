West Salem Middle School students of the month for January
West Salem Middle School students of the month for January

West Salem Middle School students of the month for January:

Grade 5

  • Averie Gasper, daughter of Michael and Amanda Gasper
  • Breeley O’Donnell, daughter of Ryan and Ann O’Donnell
  • Samantha MacRogers, daughter of Aaron and Robin MacRogers

Grade 6

  • Laine Jambois, daughter of James and Lori Jambois
  • James Craig, son of Cody Craig and Jennifer Sisson
  • Parker Hundt, son of Lee and Jennifer Hundt

Grade 7

  • Caitlyn O’Brien, daughter of Krysta O’Brien
  • Jovey Morrison, son of Robert and Linda Morrison
  • Sydney Martin, daughter of Steven and Kelli Martin

Grade 8

  • Hailey Oelfke, daughter of Julie and James Oelfke
  • Julian Gutierrez-Nunuez, son of Juan Gutierrez and Carolina Nunez
  • Rylan Riste, daughter of Ryan and Lara Riste
