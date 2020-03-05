West Salem Middle School students of the month for January:
Grade 5
- Averie Gasper, daughter of Michael and Amanda Gasper
- Breeley O’Donnell, daughter of Ryan and Ann O’Donnell
- Samantha MacRogers, daughter of Aaron and Robin MacRogers
Grade 6
- Laine Jambois, daughter of James and Lori Jambois
- James Craig, son of Cody Craig and Jennifer Sisson
- Parker Hundt, son of Lee and Jennifer Hundt
Grade 7
- Caitlyn O’Brien, daughter of Krysta O’Brien
- Jovey Morrison, son of Robert and Linda Morrison
- Sydney Martin, daughter of Steven and Kelli Martin
Grade 8
- Hailey Oelfke, daughter of Julie and James Oelfke
- Julian Gutierrez-Nunuez, son of Juan Gutierrez and Carolina Nunez
- Rylan Riste, daughter of Ryan and Lara Riste