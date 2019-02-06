West Salem Middle School students of the month for January:
8th grade
- Jeremiah Miller, child of Jared and Falon Miller.
- Kaitlyn Knutson, child of Rusty and Teresa Knutson.
- Eva Clements, child of Rich and Beth Clements.
7th grade
- Reece Sackett, child of Wayne and Rachel Sackett.
- Desmond Wehrs, child of Deidre Wehrs.
- Kate Fechner, child of Thomas and Annette Fechner.
6th grade
- Isabelle Clements, child of Eugene and Heather Clements.
- Gideon Wolbrink, child of Daniel and Rose Wolbrink.
- Chandler Sage, child of Robbie and Kristina Sage.
5th grade
- Sydni Schulz, child of Scott Schultz and Laura Stephonik.
- London VanderHorst, child of Jarod VanderHorst and Hannay Pasch-VanderHorst.
- Emelia Tlustosch, child of Ty and Candice Tlustosch
