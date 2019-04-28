West Salem Middle School students of the month for March:
8th grade
- Grace Waldhart, daughter of Ryan and Erin Waldhart
- Mason Glynn, son of Shane and Erin Glynn
- Ava MacPhetridge, daughter of Danielle Macphetridge and Jordan Athnos
7th grade
- Sydney Niemeier, daughter of Rob and Alicia Niemeier
- Josh Horman, son of James and Vickie Horman
- Carson McGuire, son of Chris McGuire and Jennifer Barney
6th grade
- Ethan Crusan, son of Kelly and Erika Crusan
- Skye DeBoer, daughter of Curtis DeBoer, Julie Baginski and Marci Lau
- Derek Freit, son of Shane Freit
5th grade
- Parker Hundt, son of Lee and Jennifer Hundt
- Carson Gronemus, son of John and Christi Gronemus
- Jaimyn Groth, son of Kevin and Nicole Groth
