West Salem Middle School students of the month for May:
5th GradeAllison Lorenz, daughter of Michael and Michelle Lorenz.
Cole McNaughton, son of Matthew and Jessica McNaughton.
Cataleya Blank, daughter of Cassandra Viera-Carranza and Cody Blank.
6th GradeChloe Skrede, daughter of Corey and Kiley Skrede.
Coltyn Literski, son of Michael Literski.
Ella Knutson, daughter of Rusty and Teresa Knutson.
7th GradeAdrian Hickerson, son of James and Jenna Hickerson.
Evan Urbanek, son of Jason and Laura Urbanek.
Ryan Arntson, son of Aaron and Sara Arntson.
8th GradeJake Nehring, son of John and Carleen Holter.
Noah Johnsrude, son of Tristan and Laura Johnsrude.
Kayleigh Waughtal, daughter of Drystin Stalsberg and Robert Waughtal.