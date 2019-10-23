The West Salem Middle School students of the month for September:
8th grade
- Sam Laidlaw, daughter of James and Billie Laidlaw and Kelli Laidlaw
- Doug Dillaber, son of Jason and Gretchen Dillaber
- A.J. Jankowski, son
- of Gerg and Karen Jankowski
7th grade
- Gabi Bauer, daughter of Tom Bauer and Jenny Wall
- Drew Hatz, son of Seth and Jennifer Hatz
- Lavender Ebert, daughter of Mohamed and Jessica Ghaith
6th grade
- Ella Owens, daughter of Dustan and Lena Owens
- Elliot Wolf, son of Rob and Jess Wolf
- Mason Chambers, son of Matthew and Cassandra Chambers
5th grade
- Tristan Stetzer, son of Jacob and Megan Stetzer
- Breckin Clements, son of Eugene and Heather Clements
- Bri Peterson, daughter of Chris and Jaime Peterson
