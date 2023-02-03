West Salem Middle School students of the month for January:
5th Grade
- Mason Gronemus, son of John and Christi Gronemus.
- Kevin Cruz Cruz, son of Mario Cruz Aguilar and Romualda Santiago.
- Mahi Patel, daughter of Jaymin and Kajal Patel.
6th Grade
- Mason Siber-Gilbert, son of Jeremy and Anna Williams.
- Lily Wolf, daughter of Christopher and Hilary Wolf.
- Brynn Waller, daughter of Matthew Waller, Melissa Waller and Deacon Jones.
7th Grade
- Gideon Stewart, son of Joshua and Kathleen Stewart.
- Mason Wright, son of Brandon and Jennifer Wright.
- Hailey Baumer, daughter of Louis Hernandez and Rachelle Bardeen.
8th Grade
- Jack Torrance, son of John and Shannon Torrance.
- Joey Glynn, son of Shane and Erin Glynn.
- Alicia Zarecki, daughter of Corey and Cassondra Zarecki.