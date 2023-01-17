 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH | West Salem Middle School

West Salem Middle School students of the month

  • 0

West Salem Middle School students of the month for December

5th Grade

  • Eli Olson, son of Justin and Heather Olson.
  • Tessa Luebke, daughter of Craig and Jessie Luebke.
  • Bentley Mattie, son of Justin and Tiffany Mattie.

6th Grade

  • Samantha Bornitz, daughter of Steve and Cara Bornitz.
  • Chloe Drury, daughter of Justin and Katie Drury.
  • Liam Kime, son of Chad and Jennifer Kime.

7th Grade

  • Mya Peterson, daughter of Jason and Amy Peterson.
  • Landon Rieber, son of Ryan and Kim Rieber.
  • Lily Hanson, daughter of Cory and Kalee Hanson.

8th Grade

People are also reading…

  • Luci Bakke, daughter of Steve and Amber Bakke.
  • Justus Lehman, son of Andrew and Elissa Lehman.
  • Addy McBride, daughter of Mel and Lisa McBride.
+11 
5 Bentley Mattie.jpeg

Mattie
+11 
5 Eli Olson.jpeg

Olson
+11 
5 Tessa Luebke.jpeg

Luebke
+11 
6 Chloe Drury.jpeg

Drury
+11 
6 Liam Kime.jpeg

Kime
+11 
6 Sammy Bornitz.jpeg

Bornitz
+11 
7 Landon Rieber.jpeg

Rieber
+11 
7 Mya Peterson.jpeg

Peterson
+11 
8 Addie McBride.jpeg

McBride
+11 
8 Justus Lehman.jpeg

Lehman
+11 
8 Luci Bakke.jpeg

Bakke
+11 
7 Lilly Hanson

Hanson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News