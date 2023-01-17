West Salem Middle School students of the month for December
- Eli Olson, son of Justin and Heather Olson.
- Tessa Luebke, daughter of Craig and Jessie Luebke.
- Bentley Mattie, son of Justin and Tiffany Mattie.
- Samantha Bornitz, daughter of Steve and Cara Bornitz.
- Chloe Drury, daughter of Justin and Katie Drury.
- Liam Kime, son of Chad and Jennifer Kime.
- Mya Peterson, daughter of Jason and Amy Peterson.
- Landon Rieber, son of Ryan and Kim Rieber.
- Lily Hanson, daughter of Cory and Kalee Hanson.
- Luci Bakke, daughter of Steve and Amber Bakke.
- Justus Lehman, son of Andrew and Elissa Lehman.
- Addy McBride, daughter of Mel and Lisa McBride.
