West Salem Middle School students of the month for February:
8th grade
- Isabella Gilster, daughter of James and Christine Gilster.
- Brett McConkey, son of Charlie and Megan McConkey
- Elijah Schniep-Duffy, son of Tony Schniep and Magen Duffy.
7th grade
- Lucas Hoch, son of Paul and Michelle Hoch.
- Dominic Berge, son of Timothy Berge and Teri Schauf.
- Lizzy Stavlo, daughter of William and Kristen Stavlo.
6th grade
- Carson Vanish, son of Ryan and Natalie Vanish
- Lauren Zarecki, daughter of Corey and Cassondra Zarecki.
- Tom Stenberg, son of Greg and Jennifer Stenberg.
5th grade
- Caralyn Parry, daughter of Chrish and Sarah Parry.
- Nathan Dillaber, son of Jason and Gretchen Dillaber.
- Addie Jehn, daughter of Justin and Heather Jehn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.