West Salem Middle School students of the month

West Salem Middle School students of the month for March:

5th Grade

  • Lexi Anderson, daughter of Jeremy and Melissa.
  • Oli Dougherty, child of Matt and Lisa Dougherty.
  • Trevon Luebke, son of Craig and Jessie Luebke.

6th Grade

  • Lily Wolter, daughter of Ramon and Desiree Wolter.
  • Aidric Schmitz, son of Marcus and Sarah Schmitz.
  • Laney Pontius, daughter of Vinnie and Michelle Pontius.

7th Grade

  • Ava Schuster, daughter of Kyle and Kari Schuster.
  • Emma Olson, daughter of Justin and Heather Olson.
  • Gunner Lueck, son of Jeremy and Cassy Lueck.

8th Grade

  • Jack Ipsen, son of Eric and Elizabeth Ipsen.
  • Jolie Meyers, daughter of Weston and Lindy Meyers.
  • Bennett Reiber, son of Ryan and Kim Rieber.
Aidric Schmitz.jpg

Schmitz
Ava Schuster.jpg

Schuster
Emma Olson.jpg

Olson
Gunner Lueck.jpg

Lueck
Jack Ipsen.jpg

Ipsen
Jolie Meyers.jpg

Meyers
Laney Pontius.jpg

Pontius
Lexi Anderson.jpg

Anderson
Lilly Wolter.jpg

Wolter
Oli Dougherty.jpg

Dougherty
Trevon Luebke.jpg

Luebke
