West Salem Middle School students of the month for March:
5th Grade
- Lexi Anderson, daughter of Jeremy and Melissa.
- Oli Dougherty, child of Matt and Lisa Dougherty.
- Trevon Luebke, son of Craig and Jessie Luebke.
6th Grade
- Lily Wolter, daughter of Ramon and Desiree Wolter.
- Aidric Schmitz, son of Marcus and Sarah Schmitz.
- Laney Pontius, daughter of Vinnie and Michelle Pontius.
7th Grade
- Ava Schuster, daughter of Kyle and Kari Schuster.
- Emma Olson, daughter of Justin and Heather Olson.
- Gunner Lueck, son of Jeremy and Cassy Lueck.
8th Grade
- Jack Ipsen, son of Eric and Elizabeth Ipsen.
- Jolie Meyers, daughter of Weston and Lindy Meyers.
- Bennett Reiber, son of Ryan and Kim Rieber.