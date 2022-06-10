 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Salem Middle School students of the month

West Salem Middle School students of the month for May:

5th Grade

Elsa Wolbring, daughter of Daniel and Rose Wolbrink

Traeden Mickelson, son of Melanie Mickelson:.

Jaden Miller, son of Jason and Stacy Miller.

6th Grade

Casey Mathison, son of Erik and Erica Mathison.

Aubrey Owens, daughter of Dustan and Lena Owens.

Elly Christianson, daughter of Seth and Katie Christianson.

7th Grade

Charlie Ihle, son of Charlie and Andrea Ihle.

Brooke Shea, daughter of Miranda Wylie.

Riley Dovenberg, daughter of Derek and Brandy Dovenberg.

8th Grade

Breanna Smith, daughter of Darrell and Brenda Smith.

Cooper Yahnke, son of Reiny and Lisa Yahnke.

Grace Beyer, daughter of Keith and Anne Beyer.

Jaimyn Groth, son of Kevin and Nicole Groth.

