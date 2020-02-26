West Salem superintendent to retire: Troy Gunderson has spent 25 years with school district

Troy Gunderson intends to retire at the end of the school year, after more than a decade leading the School District of West Salem.

Gunderson announced his departure on Wednesday, saying the district is in excellent shape with its finances, its facilities and its staff -- conditions that are ideal for a change in leadership.

He plans to work into July, he said, and possibly help his successor get acclimated to the job.

“The district is at a point where we have synergy, we’re moving forward, and we have things lined up ... for the next person,” Gunderson said. “We’ve gotten a lot of messy stuff out of the way with facilities and referendums, and what lies ahead is just greatness. That next step is there for the taking.

“When you lead an organization like this one, you also start to think, after 10 years, that maybe it’s time for people to hear someone else’s voice. I have the sense that it’s the right time.”

Gunderson spent the majority of his career, 25 years, in the School District of West Salem.

