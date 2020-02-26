West Salem superintendent to retire: Troy Gunderson has spent 25 years with school district

Troy Gunderson intends to retire at the end of the school year, after more than a decade leading the School District of West Salem.
Gunderson announced his departure on Wednesday, saying the district is in excellent shape with its finances, its facilities and its staff -- conditions that are ideal for a change in leadership.
He plans to work into July, he said, and possibly help his successor get acclimated to the job.
“The district is at a point where we have synergy, we’re moving forward, and we have things lined up ... for the next person,” Gunderson said. “We’ve gotten a lot of messy stuff out of the way with facilities and referendums, and what lies ahead is just greatness. That next step is there for the taking.
“When you lead an organization like this one, you also start to think, after 10 years, that maybe it’s time for people to hear someone else’s voice. I have the sense that it’s the right time.”
Gunderson spent the majority of his career, 25 years, in the School District of West Salem.
He was principal of West Salem High School for 15 years before leaving in 2008, serving briefly as superintendent of the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau school district.
He returned to West Salem in 2010, this time as superintendent.
During his tenure, Gunderson oversaw the expansion and renovation of West Salem Middle School, the construction of a 41,000-square-foot ice arena and athletic complex, and the passage of a referendum that stabilized the district's finances by expanding its operating budget.
“Looking back, I’m so proud of all the people in the community for all they’ve done for kids,” he said. “I didn’t make this place special -- the whole town did that. This is a gem of a school district, and it’s the people in the community who made that possible.”
Gunderson’s retirement means West Salem will be the third local school district to change superintendents in the past calendar year.
Last summer, Todd Antony succeeded Fran Finco in Onalaska.
Later this spring, the School District of La Crosse is expected to identify and announce Randy Nelson’s replacement.
West Salem school officials said the search for a new superintendent will begin immediately.
Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.