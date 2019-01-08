Try 1 month for 99¢

The West Salem school board on Monday unanimously voted to hold a referendum in April, the district’s second attempt this school year to secure additional funding.

The April 2 referendum will ask voters for $5.3 million over three years, a scaled-back version of a plan that narrowly failed in November. District officials are more optimistic about a spring referendum, they say, because it is based on the results of a community survey distributed last month.

“Most importantly, the school board listened to what people had to say,” Superintendent Troy Gunderson said. “The major themes were people wanting more information and for us to keep taxes lower. This referendum is a bit tighter.”

Gunderson said it’s critical for the district to receive additional funding, as state-imposed revenue limits have put school districts under mounting pressure in recent years. This has caused West Salem and other districts to dip into their reserves and cut their budgets.

November’s unsuccessful referendum asked taxpayers for $7.6 million over four years. It was defeated 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent, a margin of 33 votes.

Kyle Farris reports on education for the La Crosse Tribune. Reach him at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com.

