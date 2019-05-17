Graduation ceremonies for West Salem High School will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, in the high school gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Trygve Lebakken. Salutatorian: Kendra Ames.
Candidates for graduation: Danica Adams, Dylan Adams, Morgan Adams, Alayna Aleckson, Kendra Ames, Hannah Anderson, Ashlyn Arneson, Malachi Athnos, Elizabeth Averbeck, Nicholas Averbeck, Aaron Bahr, Matthew Baldwin, Brooke Bentzen, Mackenzie Blackdeer, Emily Brueggeman, Laura Burdick, Colvil Carlaw, Derrick Caulum Jr., Collin Clements, Chase Cooper, Tanner Copper, Hannah Corbin, Chase Cottrell, Alex Cronk, Mitchell Dunham, Madison Dutton, Eli Elsen, Joshua Elsen, Mikayla Fechner, Bria Fitzgerald, Sydney Fitzpatrick, Destiny Fleming, Trenton Foreman, Noah Garcia, Madelyn Gilster, Jonathan Glassmaker, Kessler Goodenough, Anna Gorski, Tori Greer, Ada Hage, Carissa Hass, Olivia Haun, Dagan Hemker, Alyssa Herbold, Joseph Hess, Brendan Holt, Sophia Hughes, Emma Hull, Annika Hutchens, Alexis Hutchinson, Jacob Iverson, Alexander Jackson, Anna Johnson, Kamryn Kane, Alayna Kennedy, Danielle Kleinschmidt, Ian Knudson, Joshua Knudtson, Elizabeth Korn, Grady LaJeunesse, Megan Larson, Trygve Lebakken, Grant LeDoux, Emma Lenselink, Garrett Lord, Dylan Mann, Tyler Marcou, Jordan McArthur, Shea McGowan, Danielle Miller, Logan Morris, Andrew Murphy, Rachel Newton, Nicholas Noelke, Kekoa Novak, Samantha Olson, Ethan Olson, Keelyn Olson, Megan Ostrem, Aimee Perrett, Gunnar Rask, Ryan Rasmussen Jr., Hannah Resheske, Christian Riemer, Alicia Schams, Dalton Schams, Ryan Schlimgen, Daniel Schwarz, Taylor Seefeldt, Stephanie Sesvold, Abigail Sharp, Jaron Skifton, Vanessa Smith, Zachariah Sonsalla, Nicholas Stachowicz, Andrew Steiger, Connor Strainis, Sierra Szymanski, Anna Tanke, Kasey Tart, Mariah Terry, Samantha Thompson, McKenna Timm, Zoie Twite, Lauren Van Cleave, Kyle Van Dyck, Nicolas Vollmar, Isaac Waldhart, Caleb Weber, Grace West, Martha West, Mariah Winters, Jared Witte, Joseph Wopat, Kylie Wright and Caleb Young.
