Western auto program partners with international group to get students industry training

The last five weeks of Western Technical College’s auto technician program usually involves hours in the shop, working with their hands on vehicles to see whether students are ready to go out on their own.

With COVID-19 making social distancing a necessity, the teachers of the course, called Trade Simulation, have partnered with California-based Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association, an international company better known as ATRA, to get 13 students slated for graduation web-based training that will have them leaving school with national certification to give them a leg up in the industry.

The Trade Simulation course serves as a hands-on test of whether students can handle working in a real shop.

While most already have a job in a shop by that point, it allows them to practice skills and master working on cars and parts that students feel they need a bit more work on, instructor Brian Kanable said.

“This is to see where they’re at. Are they really ready for the automotive industry? How well can they, if given a task, take it and run with it and complete it accurately and professionally?” Kanable said.