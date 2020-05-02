Western auto program partners with international group to get students industry training

The last five weeks of Western Technical College’s auto technician program usually involves hours in the shop, working with their hands on vehicles to see whether students are ready to go out on their own.
With COVID-19 making social distancing a necessity, the teachers of the course, called Trade Simulation, have partnered with California-based Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association, an international company better known as ATRA, to get 13 students slated for graduation web-based training that will have them leaving school with national certification to give them a leg up in the industry.
The Trade Simulation course serves as a hands-on test of whether students can handle working in a real shop.
While most already have a job in a shop by that point, it allows them to practice skills and master working on cars and parts that students feel they need a bit more work on, instructor Brian Kanable said.
“This is to see where they’re at. Are they really ready for the automotive industry? How well can they, if given a task, take it and run with it and complete it accurately and professionally?” Kanable said.
Throughout the two-year program, which includes five terms of 15 weeks each, students go through all of the different content areas of a vehicle in different courses. At the end, the instructors put it all together and reinforce any areas where the students may have had a deficit.
For a typical term – one without the coronavirus closing campus – students would be working on cars in the auto shop on campus. The cars come from people who sign up to have work done on the college’s website, from the students themselves who have cars that need work and from Western’s fleet.
However, Kanable and his fellow teacher Andy Olson didn’t want the students who had been working for just shy of two years have to put off completing the program due to the coronavirus.
“They are literally three credits from graduating. We know we’re not going to be face to face. We’re hoping to get back in July 6,” Kanable said.
Western, which is a nationally certified program with Automotive Service Excellence Accreditation, was a member of ATRA.
While looking at ATRA’s site, Kanable noticed it was promoting a new web-based training program and reached out, thinking it was worth a shot to get students access to the same industry training technicians throughout the country use.
Lance Wiggins, the technical director for ATRA, had been working to expand the association’s technical bulletins and educational opportunities online since 2008. After launching a webinar program in 2014, he led the effort to launch a full curriculum, complete with 35 courses with more than eight chapters in 2019.
“I wanted to bring that to our members. Travel and going to locations sometimes is difficult. YouTube videos are sometimes inaccurate. Being a professional association for the transmission industry, we felt that we needed to come to the forefront of training,” Wiggins said.
Last year, ATRA began partnering with a few test schools and shops, working out any bugs and adding finishing touches.
Development of the program ramped up even higher earlier this year as the reality of the coronavirus set in.
“That put us into hyperdrive and allowed us to really hunker down and finish the products,” Wiggins said.
ATRA now has 55 courses and 100-160 hours of materials.
Wiggins was excited to get Western and other colleges on board.
“To bring it to them and be able to use it at their facility and use it for education purposes anyway, just made sense,” Wiggins said.
Kanable and Olson designed a curriculum based on the number of hours students would usually be working in the campus shop. Students are required to do 20 hours of specific web-based training with due dates and are allowed 40 additional hours of elective training, where they can take courses in specific areas of vehicles they want to learn more about.
“If a student wants to specialize more in engine performance, let’s say, they’re probably going to take more courses in web-based training dealing with the engine,” Kanable said.
For ATRA’s part, the partnership gets more people graduating with ATRA certificates, which is a huge leg up against the competition when they start looking for a job, Wiggins said.
“We want our students to know that the association is here for them and there is a job waiting for them and a career waiting for them when they get out of college,” Wiggins said.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
