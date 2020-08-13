Western computer labs provide limited access

Western Technical College’s regional locations in Black River Falls, Independence, Mauston, Tomah and Viroqua are open for limited services for students.
Computer labs will be open for students and staff to utilize internet access for coursework and other student service-related support. Masks and physical distancing will be required.
All locations will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-noon. Additional hours and assistance may be made by appointment.
Because the buildings remain closed to the public, all doors will remain locked. To gain access, call the corresponding number below, and a Western staff member will grant an individual access to the building.
Black River Falls: 715-284-2253
Independence: 715-985-3392
Mauston: 608-847-7364
Tomah: 608-374-7700
Viroqua: 608-637-2612
In addition to computer lab access, Wi-Fi is available for students in parking lots at the Black River Falls, Independence, Tomah and Viroqua locations.
The majority of Western’s classes will be offered in an online or alternative format whenever possible as a result of Western’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Western’s Fall Term begins Tuesday, Sept. 8. To learn more information on Western’s response to COVID-19, visit www.westerntc.edu/coronavirus.
