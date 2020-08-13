Western computer labs provide limited access

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Western Technical College’s regional locations in Black River Falls, Independence, Mauston, Tomah and Viroqua are open for limited services for students.

Computer labs will be open for students and staff to utilize internet access for coursework and other student service-related support. Masks and physical distancing will be required.

All locations will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-noon. Additional hours and assistance may be made by appointment.

Because the buildings remain closed to the public, all doors will remain locked. To gain access, call the corresponding number below, and a Western staff member will grant an individual access to the building.

Black River Falls: 715-284-2253

Independence: 715-985-3392

Mauston: 608-847-7364

Tomah: 608-374-7700

Viroqua: 608-637-2612

In addition to computer lab access, Wi-Fi is available for students in parking lots at the Black River Falls, Independence, Tomah and Viroqua locations.