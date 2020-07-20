Western forges transfer agreement with MSOE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Technical College System and Milwaukee School of Engineering have announced a new transfer agreement for students beginning in the fall.

The agreement allows students who earn an associate degree in a technical field at any of the system’s 16 technical colleges, including Western Technical College, to transfer into MSOE’s new Bachelor of Business Administration program focused on Technical Sales.

Students who successfully completed an Associate Degree in Applied Sciences from any Wisconsin technical college program after 2015, and meet admission requirements, are eligible.

“This is another great option for our students,” said Roger Stanford, president of Western Technical College. “This agreement helps honor and respect a student’s entire academic journey, and allows full junior status to our graduates. These type of agreements truly benefit everyone involved.”

“MSOE has been a fantastic transfer partner with Wisconsin’s technical colleges for many years, recognizing the rigor of our programs and the quality of our students,” said Dr. Morna K. Foy, president of the Wisconsin Technical College System. “This standard-setting agreement again focuses on students and takes this partnership to the next level.”

“Each year more than 8,000 of Wisconsin’s technical college graduates go on to continue their education at a four-year college, and many of them leave the state to achieve this goal,” said Dr. Ruther Barrett, chair of the MSOE Rader School of Business. “This new partnership with the WTCS provides a logical path for these graduates to stay in our state to pursue their bachelor’s degree and grow the Wisconsin economy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0