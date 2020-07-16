Western plans COVID limits for fall semester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Western Technical College announced Thursday it will offer most of its classes online or in alternative format this fall and will limit class size and dorm residency in response to COVID-19.

Classes that require in-person instruction will be limited in size, and face masks and social distancing will be required in all campus buildings.

Everyone entering a college facility will be required to self-screen. Western is in the process of installing self-screening stations, where individuals will be asked to scan their temperature and record it in an online questionnaire.

Western’s Residence Hall will be open for the fall term, but limited in capacity. Each suite will be limited to two students, rather than four. Masks and social distancing will be required in common spaces.

“We realize these changes will be difficult for our students,” Western President Roger Stanford said. “The health and welfare of both our students and co-workers is our number one priority, and we must make these changes in order to continue to deliver high-quality education.”

Western’s fall term begins Tuesday, Sept. 8. To learn more information on Western’s response to COVID-19, visit www.westerntc.edu/coronavirus.