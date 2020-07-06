Western plans drive-thru graduation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Western Technical College will hold a drive-thru graduation ceremony later this month and is canceling its rescheduled commencement ceremony at the La Crosse Center because of the recent COVID-19 surge in La Crosse County.

Western had hoped to honor graduates Aug. 23 indoors.

“We are very disappointed to share this news with our graduates,” said Roger Stanford, president of Western Technical College. “Unfortunately, it is just not safe to hold our regular commencement ceremony at this time, but we are working very hard to develop a celebration that honors all of our graduates.”

Western has been working with community leaders to design a ceremony that honors the academic achievements of its students while doing so as safely as possible.

As a result, Western will host a drive-thru ceremony in Lot H on its La Crosse campus on Saturday, July 25.

Graduates and families will remain in their vehicles while members of Western’s administration present diplomas covers, as well as a graduation program, in a drive-thru format.

More details will be shared with graduates soon.

In the meantime, Western has developed a special website to celebrate the class of 2020. Visit www.westerntc.edu/2020Graduates for a list of all of graduates, as well as speeches from Western’s president, student ambassador and distinguished alumnus for 2020.