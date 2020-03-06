Western Technical College adds seven new programs

Western Technical College has announced seven new programs that will launch in the upcoming summer and fall terms.
The programs are:
- Building construction and cabinetmaking (technical diploma program)
- Early childhood professional (technical diploma program)
- Early childhood education professional development (embedded certificate program)
- Health care technology management (associate degree program)
- Health care electronics technician (embedded technical diploma program)
- IT-cybersecurity and network administration (associate degree program)
- Paralegal post-baccalaureate (certificate program).
Western adds new programs with the intention of meeting current or future workforce needs in the college’s 11-county district.
When considering new programs, Western considers the input of local employers, trends in job opportunities and living wages, the college’s resources and personnel, and student interest.
For more information about Western’s programs or services, call 608-785-9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu/academic-program.