Western Technical College bans out-of-state travel, events of more than 250 people

Western Technical College announced on Friday that it would ban all out-of-state and cancel all events that exceed more than 250 people.

All out-of-state travel that is related to the college is banned through May 31, the school said in a statement.

Any college event scheduled for the next 30 days that expects more than 250 people, per the La Crosse County Health Department's recommendations, is cancelled, including its open house event on March 25.

Smaller events will be decided case-by-case.

As of right now, Western has not decided to cancel classes but is looking into the alternative methods of teaching, the release said.

Because the school runs on a trimester schedule, its spring break already has passed.