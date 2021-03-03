Western Technical College begins work on public safety facility at Sparta

Western Technical College has lots of space at its Sparta campus and is taking steps to utilize it.
The college announced that work on a $4.7 million remodeling and expansion of the Public Safety Training Facility will begin later this spring.
The project will accommodate the move of Western's Emergency Medical Service training program from downtown La Crosse to the Sparta campus located in the Monroe County town of Angelo.
Kevin Dean, dean of the Health and Public Safety division at Western, said the 160 acres at the Sparta campus will allow EMS, firefighters and law enforcement officers to train together at the same site.
"In real life, law enforcement, firefighters and EMS are all at emergency scenes together," Dean said.
He said it was becoming difficult to conduct "scenario-based training" the campus in downtown La Crosse.
“This project will provide students even better training opportunities to our paramedic and EMS students that was not always possible on the La Crosse campus,” he said. “The renovation will also give our fire and law enforcement programs better spaces for training and interdisciplinary work – just like real emergency calls.”
While Western's associate degree paramedic program will be conducted in Sparta, Dean said one section of the EMT basic course will be offered in La Crosse each term.
"Paramedic training is where we really needed to get out to Sparta for that extra space," he said.
Dean said all units of emergency government training will be upgraded. In addition to the expanded EMS facilities, Dean said an indoor shooting range will be converted to four classrooms that can be expanded to one large meeting area."
Sparta Area Fire Department chief Mike Arnold said almost every member of his volunteer unit has trained at the Sparta campus.
"We just had five folks go through it," Arnold said. "All the practical skills are done in Angelo. It's right in our backyard."
Tomah fire chief and ambulance service director Tim Adler said his department trains EMS personnel in-house but that firefighters train at the Sparta campus, which has a burn tower.
"We try to get out there once a year if we can," Adler said. "It's a great facility."
Dean said the project should be completed in time for the fall 2021 semester.
Looking north from Grandad Bluff
Looking south from Grandad Bluff
Snow covered pumpkins on Losey Boulevard
Forest Hills Golf Course
The view west from Grandad Bluff
View from Grandads Bluff
From Grandad Bluff overlook
Bluffs
Queen Anne's lace
Maple leaves
Oak Grove Cemetery
Oak Grove Cemetery
An icy perch
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
Taking a winter walk
December 29: Winter storm
Homemade snow
Homemade snow
Igloo fun
Igloo fun
Chippewa Valley Snowfall
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.