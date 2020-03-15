Western Technical College cancels classes, events through March 20

In response to concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus, Western Technical College is canceling all classes, programming and events scheduled between Monday, March 16, and Friday, March 20, to allow faculty and administration time to work on finalizing alternative methods of instruction for the weeks ahead.

During this time, Western buildings will remain open to the public.

Service areas, such as financial aid, counseling and advising, will remain accessible to students. Western’s Learning Commons will also be available to students and staff who would like assistance with planning for alternate modes of class delivery.

Western’s Residence Hall will remain open to students wishing to remain on campus. However, the building will be closed to guests and visitors.

On-campus food service at the Union Market will continue with scaled-back service. In addition, all current athletic team seasons have been canceled and the Wellness Center will be closed.

Western anticipates offering classes in alternative formats beginning March 23 with exceptions where alternate delivery is not possible.

Western will communicate with students later this week about how instruction will be delivered on a course-by-course basis.