Western Technical College child care graduates provide essential work

Megan Bakkum graduated from the Early Childhood Education program in 2016. Looking back, she never believed her work would be deemed this essential. She hopes the pandemic will help people have a better understanding of who is an essential worker, and the work they do as educators every day.

“Being an early childhood educator during the COVID-19 pandemic has provided me with a unique outlook on just how important the work I am doing is,” Bakkum said. “I am happy that the early childhood education field is being seen as essential, and I hope that it continues moving forward.”

Maddie Hermeier graduated from the program in 2018. With staff being shifted around due to limits and restrictions, Hermeier says she has become a better educator by being more creative with her children.

“Our days look very different but we are staying positive and still providing the best quality child care through all these challenges,” she said.

Krisel, Bakkum and Hermeier all say they are not the same as our medical staff, but the work they do every day is keeping our medical staff out in the frontlines of this pandemic.

“My coworkers and I are here so the health-care professionals can be there,” Kriesel said. “I am proud to be part of the essential workforce.”