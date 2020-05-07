Western Technical College collecting PPE donations for return to campus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Western Technical College is seeking donations of personal protection equipment to help ensure the safety of students and staff as part of the plan to return to campus as restrictions are revised or lifted.

The training of essential workers in health and public-safety careers on campus will be supported by these donations, which will replenish WTC's supply of PPE previously donated to district medical facilities. The hope is to move forward and fill the gap caused by a continuing backlog of PPE supplies.

Needed items, such as gloves, eye protection such as goggles or glasses, and cloth or reusable masks and gowns, can be donated by contacting emergency operations liaison Patti Balacek at 608-785-9201 or balacekp@westerntc.edu.

Concerned about COVID-19?