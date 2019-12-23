Western Technical College gives La Crosse County Jail inmates a path to college, careers

“I’ve been doing a lot for myself and my future lately, which is something I’ve never really done before,” Vue, 28, said. “Project Proven has given me so much confidence and set me up with all these opportunities. Without it, I really think I’d be back in prison.”

Project Proven started as a grant-funded program in 2013, and has reached hundreds of La Crosse County inmates during the past six years.

Case managers from Western are in the jail 10 to 20 hours each week, working with people who are at a true crossroads in life.

Some, like Vue, have spent as much time in jail or prison as they’ve spent on the outside. Some never learned to read or perform basic math, and have never believed they could find steady, honest work.

“Rather than looking back into their past, we want these men and women to look forward to the future and really create their own future,” said Colin Walsh, Project Proven’s program coordinator. “We’re trying to create that momentum right as they’re getting out of jail, so that we can either connect them with an employer or get them enrolled as a Western student. The more things we can connect them to, the more they’ll have to lose.”