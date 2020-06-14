Western Technical College has health care training on wheels

The new lab space provides easier access to class materials, making it more convenient for the instructor, as well as the students.

“This mobile sim trailer will also hold all the equipment needed to teach an EMT basic class from start to finish,” Dean said. “The mobile sim trailer, fully equipped, along with one of our training ambulances, gives the instructor and students all the tools needed for a successful EMT class.

Dean believes Western is one of the first colleges in the nation to use this type of technology.

“This is quite unique for a college to be doing this,” Dean said. “It will hopefully allow us to train more students than ever before.”

The investment comes as Western’s La Crosse campus sees improvements as well. Just this spring, Western invested about $40,000 in a new ambulance simulator in the Kumm Center, which is fully stocked with the necessary equipment to complete EMT courses.

Complete with real-life sirens, this simulator has cameras that allow instructors to watch the students interact with a “patient,” as well as being able to review the footage.