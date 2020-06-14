Western Technical College has health care training on wheels

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, access to health care in rural settings has been a growing debate in the country and in Wisconsin. Doctors and nurses are needed in rural areas, but EMTs and paramedics are needed as well.
Now, a new state grant is enabling Western Technical College to expand EMT training to area high school students.
Beginning this fall, and depending on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Western is offering basic EMT training to high school students at Western’s locations in Black River Falls, Mauston and Independence.
Students who complete the program will earn the Emergency Medical Technician-Basic technical diploma, with the ability to be employed in the field and continue with their education.
In order to complete this training in the past, the instructor needed to transport all of the necessary materials, along with an ambulance simulator, to the site. Using grant funds, however, Western is now using a new trailer as a mobile training site, fully equipped to meet the needs of students.
“The mobile simulation lab was an idea brought forward to provide more opportunities for our regional campuses and area high schools,” said Kevin Dean, dean of the Health and Public Safety division at Western. “This allows students to get the same training they would get on our La Crosse campus.”
The new lab space provides easier access to class materials, making it more convenient for the instructor, as well as the students.
“This mobile sim trailer will also hold all the equipment needed to teach an EMT basic class from start to finish,” Dean said. “The mobile sim trailer, fully equipped, along with one of our training ambulances, gives the instructor and students all the tools needed for a successful EMT class.
Dean believes Western is one of the first colleges in the nation to use this type of technology.
“This is quite unique for a college to be doing this,” Dean said. “It will hopefully allow us to train more students than ever before.”
The investment comes as Western’s La Crosse campus sees improvements as well. Just this spring, Western invested about $40,000 in a new ambulance simulator in the Kumm Center, which is fully stocked with the necessary equipment to complete EMT courses.
Complete with real-life sirens, this simulator has cameras that allow instructors to watch the students interact with a “patient,” as well as being able to review the footage.
“We continue to see a growing need for all of these positions,” Dean said. “Western is looking to help fulfill that role by getting students through our programs quickly with the skills they need to help patients in the field.”
To learn more about Western’s Emergency Medical Technician-Basic program, visit www.westerntc.edu/emergency-medical-technician-basic.
