It’s a problem most are aware of by now — the region’s talent gap and worker shortage continue to grow.
“The amount of people entering the trades are not keeping up with retirements,” said Carl Newman, apprenticeship instructor at Western Technical College. “Furthermore, the economy is strong, driving the need for skilled labor.”
As a result of this shift, colleges, organizations and businesses are frequently turning to apprenticeship programs to fill worker needs.
Apprenticeships are post-secondary education with a big distinction: students learn in the classroom while working on the job with an employer, learning the full scope of the trade.
“From Day 1, students earn a paycheck guaranteed to increase over time as you learn the skills of the new career,” Newman said.
Western offers several apprenticeship options, including construction electrician, industrial electrician, maintenance mechanic/millwright, maintenance technician, metal fabrication, plumbing, steam fitting, tool and die/machinist and injection mold set-up.
Once completed, an apprentice can earn a large salary. According to figures from the Wisconsin Technical College System, the median salary for a plumber is $76,140. Construction electricians can earn $72,252, and tool-and-die apprentices earn $66,945.
Typical apprenticeship programs last three to five years. Students attend class one day every other week.
The remaining time is spent on the job learning the trade from industry professionals.
“Upon completion, each student receives a nationally recognized completion certification, which can be used anywhere in the U.S.,” Newman said.
Newman said apprenticeship programs are seeing growth in the U.S. The growing talent gap is the biggest reason for the trend.
“These students are getting hands-on training while earning college credit that is paid by their employer,” Newman said. “Apprentices are a different approach to the problem, because it allows employers to have a person on the job right away, filling that labor gap.”
Last week, Western celebrated National Apprenticeship Week by hosting The Apprenticeship Experience, an open house event located at the college’s Welding and Apprenticeship Facility. The event was a chance to highlight the benefits of the apprenticeship program, including the career prospects and starting salaries.
“It’s such a great way to earn money while in college,” Newman said. “We encourage everyone interested in a career in the trades to look at this option.”
To learn more about Western’s apprenticeship programs, visit www.westerntc.edu/apprenticeship.
