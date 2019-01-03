Western Technical College has, fittingly, named Kevin Dean the next dean of the college’s Health and Public Safety division.
Dean, whose career in public safety spans 30 years, previously served as Western’s associate dean of health and public safety, overseeing the school’s fire technician, criminal justice and law enforcement programs.
Before coming to Western, Dean served as an emergency department and trauma coordinator for rural hospitals.
“We had a very strong pool of candidates from which to choose,” said Kat Linaker, vice president of academics at Western. “Kevin brings a great deal of experience from his previous position at Western, and we know he will help improve student learning outcomes within our Health and Public Safety division.”
Dean holds a technical diploma from Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, a bachelor’s degree from UW-Oshkosh and a master’s degree from Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois.
He was certified as a firefighter and an emergency medical technician through Southwest Technical College in Fennimore.
“I truly believe education is the cornerstone to success,” he said. “The technical college system is credited for so many individual and career success stories, and I hope to continue that tradition in my new role.”
