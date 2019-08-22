A familiar face will head the learner support and transition division at Western Technical College.
Mandy Church-Hoffman, a longtime educator at Western and the associate dean of the division, has been promoted to dean, the college announced Thursday.
Kat Linaker, vice president of academics, was effusive in her praise of Church-Hoffman, citing her long history with the college.
“Mandy’s experience within this division makes her well-prepared to take over this role,” Linaker said in a statement. “She has been instrumental in the implementation of embedded academic support for students, and is committed to helping students from all backgrounds and abilities be successful at Western.”
As associate dean, Church-Hoffman oversaw instruction and pre-college programming for the learner support and transition division, which seeks to remove barriers that keep students from attending college, and to ease their transition once they get there.
The division helps students earn their GED or high school diploma, and offers tutoring, instruction and other support to Western students.
“Some students face a variety of challenges -- from food insecurity, to living in poverty, to a lack of housing, just struggling with a variety of non-academic issues like that,” she said. “We provide food on campus through our Cavalier Cupboard. We provide a variety of tutors, specialists and instructors. And we help adults who are coming back to college after some time away from school. We refresh their study skills, their organizational skills, their time management skills.”
Underserved and underprivileged students have been at the center of Church-Hoffman’s 30-year career in education, both K-12 and college.
The Tilden native has worked as a youth care worker, a school-to-work coordinator, a K-12 alternative education instructor and an adult educator.
“My passion in life, ever since I first graduated from college with an undergrad, was helping underserved students,” she said. “It’s all about leveling the playing field, helping students see their strengths, getting students to believe in themselves. That’s been my core passion forever.”
