Placing screws and connecting wires, it was a day of firsts for Joleen Tollefson.
“I don’t really know what I’m doing yet,” said Tollefson, a junior at Whitehall Memorial High School. “But I’m confident I can learn.”
Two dozen students, almost all of them girls, tried their hands at welding, electrical work and mechanical design Friday during Western Technical College’s inaugural Explore the Trades event.
Organizers said it was an opportunity for young people -- Onalaska, West Salem, Whitehall, New Lisbon and Necedah all sent students -- to learn about jobs they might otherwise overlook.
“A lot of these career fields are male dominated, but the skills that are needed are not gender specific,” said Bob Marconi, associate dean of integrated technology at Western. Marconi, remarking on the high salaries and abundance of jobs, told the group it’s a great time to take up a trade.
“And in most cases, you’ll have a lot less debt than if you went to a four-year college,” he said.
The students came with a range of aspirations, with all different levels of experience.
There were those like Tollefson, for whom Friday was entirely foreign.
And there were those like Gracie Teumer, a senior at Necedah High School, who works as a youth apprentice at Walker Stainless.
“My dad works on power lines, so it’s kind of like I’m following in my family’s footsteps,” she said.
Throughout the morning, students tackled the basics of welding, wired a three-way light switch and rolled paper into columns, to see how much weight they could hold.
They heard from a panel of women who have carved out careers in the trades.
And they took a bus to Western’s automotive and diesel center, where they learned the ins and outs of one more career path.
Explore the Trades, which organizers hope to make an annual event, complements Western’s existing partnerships with area high schools.
For years, the college has run a transcripted credit program that allows high-schoolers throughout western Wisconsin to earn college credit in everything from animal science to culinary fundamentals to blueprint reading.
“In some cases, if a student has earned a technical diploma or certificate, they go right into the workforce,” said Tyler Ludeking, K-12 relations specialist at Western. “I like to say that they know enough to be dangerous.”
Alex Bahl, a mechanical design instructor, offered advice as the students rolled and folded their sheets of paper, trying to improve their designs.
Their first attempts supported only a few pounds. But with a little engineering and some carefully placed bits of tape, some of the girls’ projects held two or three times the original weight.
That type of fine-tuning, Bahl said, is at the core of mechanical design.
“We’re the problem solvers. So when they’re having a problem in the shop, it’s our job to go in and find out what the issue is,” Bahl told the students. “It’s a great field to go in to -- very rewarding, very respected. And it’s a lot of fun, too.”
