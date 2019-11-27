Western Technical College offers holiday meals to students, families in need

Western Technical College’s Cavalier Cupboard is once again offering a holiday meal package to eligible recipients from Dec. 10 to 12 during select times of the day.

The Cavalier Cupboard food pantry, which began in 2014 and has served more than 2,000 students and their families, allows any Western student to receive a package consisting of items donated by the Hunger Task Force for a holiday meal.

“Everyone deserves to have a meal for the holidays,” said Kari Reyburn, director of equity, inclusion and community engagement at Western. “We hope this package will ease the stress of purchasing the necessary ingredients to make a special meal.”

The holiday meal packages will be distributed on the following dates:

Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pickup will take place at the Cavalier Cupboard, 325 Eighth St. N. in La Crosse, and at Western’s regional learning locations. Officials note that the hours at these locations may differ from those listed above.

Registration for holiday meal packages ends Dec. 2. To learn more or register, visit westerntc.edu/food-pantry.