Western Technical College offers Law Enforcement Academy
top story

Western Technical College will offer a 720-hour state-certified Basic Recruit Academy for persons seeking Wisconsin law enforcement certification.

This classroom and scenario-based instruction is set to run Monday-Friday, Feb. 8-June 10, 2022, at the Sparta Public Safety Training Center, 11177 Hwy. A.

Potential recruits must fill out a pre-service or employed application packet. A detailed application process is required for pre-service candidates, including interviews and background checks before admission to the academy.

Candidates must have 60 college credits or be employed by a sponsoring agency. In addition, recruits must be able to perform all physical activities related to areas of the curriculum and physical fitness testing.

The tuition cost for the academy is $5,000. Other expenses for the academy may include the textbook/mask for the CPR topic, uniform clothing, and printing costs for student manuals for the topics in the academy. To apply, contact Sheila Schendel at schendels@westerntc.edu or 608-789-4747 for information and application forms.

For more information about programs and services at Western, call 608-785-9200 or visit westerntc.edu.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

