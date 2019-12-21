Western Technical College providing holiday meals to students in need

Between buying gifts, food and clothing, the holidays can be a struggle for families trying to make ends meet.
A significant number of students at Western Technical College face the same dilemma. Many are raising families and supporting children or have other economic barriers impeding their success.
Fortunately, Western’s holiday meal package can remove at least some of the burden. The idea came about in 2015, shortly after the college’s food pantry, the Cavalier Cupboard, was launched.
With help from the Hunger Task Force, the college creates holiday packages that provide students with enough items for a holiday meal for their family, including green bean casserole, potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls and a dessert.
The package also includes a gift card for the protein of choice. This year, 100 packages were provided to students during December.
“It is not about qualifying whether or not a student needs one — it’s about kindness and caring,” said Kari Reyburn, director of equity, inclusion and community engagement at Western. “We all need help at some point, and we all can benefit from gifts of kindness.”
While the packages are produced by Western’s equity, inclusion and community engagement department, students play a significant role in the planning.
“Many of our students who help with these programs also receive the package,” Reyburn said. “This is what community is about — showing kindness and caring for one another.”
Food insecurity continues to be a concern at Western.
The Cavalier Cupboard has seen a 170% increase in use since last year. The food pantry, which began in 2014, stocks not only food, but such supplies as diapers, shampoo and school items. Reyburn believes education about the pantry, not a demographic shift, is the result of the change.
“It is about improving access, removing judgment and creating a culture where help is normal and people care about all students,” she said. “Our students’ socioeconomics have not changed.”
Despite that, the tools to succeed have indeed changed in the last several years. Reyburn says it’s imperative to understand how Western can meet the needs of each student.
“Today’s educational materials are no longer pencils and paper, perhaps not even textbooks,” she said. “Today’s educational materials are things like food, compassion, community, housing, safety, etc. Supporting students’ basic needs first is crucial to providing a learning environment where students can grow, develop, create and innovate.”
Meeting the students’ needs, Reyburn says, goes well beyond the classroom.
“We need to fill their minds and their bellies if we want them to carry forward the culture of caring into their future,” she said. “This is about growing our community one student at a time.”
To learn more about Western’s food pantry, visit www.westerntc.edu/food-pantry.