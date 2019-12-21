Western Technical College providing holiday meals to students in need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Many of our students who help with these programs also receive the package,” Reyburn said. “This is what community is about — showing kindness and caring for one another.”

Food insecurity continues to be a concern at Western.

The Cavalier Cupboard has seen a 170% increase in use since last year. The food pantry, which began in 2014, stocks not only food, but such supplies as diapers, shampoo and school items. Reyburn believes education about the pantry, not a demographic shift, is the result of the change.

“It is about improving access, removing judgment and creating a culture where help is normal and people care about all students,” she said. “Our students’ socioeconomics have not changed.”

Despite that, the tools to succeed have indeed changed in the last several years. Reyburn says it’s imperative to understand how Western can meet the needs of each student.

“Today’s educational materials are no longer pencils and paper, perhaps not even textbooks,” she said. “Today’s educational materials are things like food, compassion, community, housing, safety, etc. Supporting students’ basic needs first is crucial to providing a learning environment where students can grow, develop, create and innovate.”