Western Technical College, Sleepy Hollow in Viroqua spark interest in auto careers

“If one person goes through this class and makes it a career here as a technician, it’s worth it,” Felton said.

Sleepy Hollow also offers scholarships for students who are interested in coming back to the company after completing the program through Western. Several students have already made the commitment.

The instructor for the program, Evan Nelson, said the classes have had a big impact on his career. He works at Sleepy Hollow as a technician himself, but has found a new passion in teaching.

“I enjoy it so much. They want to learn and are so helpful. I love working with kids,” he said. “It makes me feel happy. A few of these kids don’t have dads. I might be the only father figure in their life.”

Both Felton and Nelson believe the course is important well beyond the college credit that transfers to Western.

“It gives you real-life scenarios. These are real vehicles with real problems,” Felton said. “They are going to see stuff here that they may not see in a classroom. At the same time, Western will give them the technical skills that they need.”

“Western, CESA and Sleepy Hollow took on this maiden voyage,” Nelson said. “We did it first and did it well, and will continue to make it even better.”