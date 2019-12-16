Western Technical College spent $100K investigating instructor cleared of slandering La Crosse PD

Western Technical College spent $100,000 investigating an instructor who was ultimately cleared of accusations that she slandered the La Crosse Police Department, including describing the department as “full of racists.”
The college confirmed the cost of the investigation on Monday, more than a month after it released a report stating there was little evidence that Nicole Miller, an instructor in the school’s police academy, used her position to disparage local police.
Western President Roger Stanford insisted that the investigation was worth the cost, for the sake of both Miller and the La Crosse Police Department.
The investigation was conducted by Western and the Wisconsin-based law firm Strang, Patterson, Renning, Lewis & Lacy, and came on the heels of an internal investigation by the college.
Local police first raised concerns about an instructor later identified as Miller slandering the department in August 2018.
Ron Tischer, the police chief at the time, wrote in an email to Stanford that he had heard rumors about a Western instructor telling students the department is "full of racists" and therefore an undesirable place to work.
“As you can imagine, I am outraged at this comment,” Tischer wrote. "The La Crosse Police Department does more than any other police department in the state to attract and hire a diverse workforce. If this instructor worked for me, they would be out of a job."
A subsequent internal investigation into Miller found no wrongdoing, much to the chagrin of Tischer, who accused the college of failing to take his complaint seriously. He retaliated by sending La Crosse police recruits to Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, rather than to Western.
A year ago, responding to Tischer’s concerns about the first investigation, Western hired Strang, Patterson, Renning, Lewis & Lacy to take a closer look at the accusations.
According to the final report, investigators considered six separate complaints:
- That Miller had told students the department was “full of racists” and that “you shouldn’t work there.”
- That Miller had disparaged the department in her official capacity as a Western instructor.
- That Miller had told an adjunct instructor, within earshot of students, that the department “couldn’t solve a homicide if their paycheck depended on it.”
- That Miller, at a social gathering, had questioned the intelligence of a police officer who cheated on his significant other and then discussed the infidelity with Miller at his wedding.
- That Miller, at the same social gathering, had compared the intelligence of this officer with the intelligence of other officers.
- And that Miller had slandered the department, including calling its officers racist, during in-service training at Western’s police academy.
On five of the six points, investigators found either that there was insufficient evidence Miller made the alleged comments, or that the comments had been taken out of context to appear inflammatory.
The report concluded that Miller did question the intelligence of an officer who had discussed his infidelity at his wedding, but that Miller’s account differed from the accuser’s in a “material way.” The report did not specify how it differed.
Perhaps the most serious of the accusations, investigators said, was the original: that Miller had told students the La Crosse Police Department was “full of racists.”
The primary witness, a former student of Miller’s, stated that she had made the comment during a private conversation with him, that she had no malicious intent, and that she was simply looking out for his career.
Miller, who has worked as an officer with the Onalaska Police Department and a jailer with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, has been unavailable for comment.
A spokesperson for the La Crosse Police Department said new police chief Shawn Kudron has met with Western administration “as we begin to repair this relationship.”
Asked about the possibility of La Crosse recruits returning to Western’s police academy, the spokesperson said the department is evaluating its options.