Western Technical College spent $100K investigating instructor cleared of slandering La Crosse PD

On five of the six points, investigators found either that there was insufficient evidence Miller made the alleged comments, or that the comments had been taken out of context to appear inflammatory.

The report concluded that Miller did question the intelligence of an officer who had discussed his infidelity at his wedding, but that Miller’s account differed from the accuser’s in a “material way.” The report did not specify how it differed.

Perhaps the most serious of the accusations, investigators said, was the original: that Miller had told students the La Crosse Police Department was “full of racists.”

The primary witness, a former student of Miller’s, stated that she had made the comment during a private conversation with him, that she had no malicious intent, and that she was simply looking out for his career.

Miller, who has worked as an officer with the Onalaska Police Department and a jailer with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, has been unavailable for comment.

A spokesperson for the La Crosse Police Department said new police chief Shawn Kudron has met with Western administration “as we begin to repair this relationship.”