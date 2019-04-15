Western Technical College will hold a commencement ceremony for more than 1,300 graduates beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the La Crosse Center.
Of the graduates, 626 will receive associate’s degrees, 661 will receive technical diplomas, and 22 will mark the completion of apprenticeships. In addition, students from 32 certificate programs completed their studies during the 2018-19 academic year.
Speakers will include Western President Roger Stanford and the 2019 student ambassador, Evan Whalen, a student in the accounting program.
The keynote speaker will be Mao Kong, a 2011 graduate of the nursing program who was recently named the 2019 Distinguished Alumna by Western’s Alumni Association.
Kong is the clinical manager of the Urgent Care department at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
