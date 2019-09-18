Western Technical College will host a food drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, along the 400 block of North Sixth Street, near Western’s Cleary Courtyard.
Community members are invited to make monetary or nonperishable food donations for La Crosse’s annual iFeed event, during which area high schoolers collect donations for local food pantries.
Those who contribute will be offered an Oktoberfest brat lunch for $4.
Donations received during will be given to the Hunger Task Force, which also provides food for Western’s food pantry, the Cavalier Cupboard.
To learn more about the event, visit lacrossehtf.org.
