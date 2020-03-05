Western Technical College to host open house March 25

Western Technical College will host its biannual college-wide open house event from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the La Crosse, Black River Falls, Independence, Mauston, Tomah and Viroqua locations.

Program and admissions information, facility tours, refreshments and door prizes will be available at each location.

The residence hall in La Crosse will be open for tours and wait list sign up.

The college will be waiving the $30 application fee for those who apply during the open house. High school seniors and older are eligible to apply for summer 2020, fall 2020, and spring 2021.

High school juniors are eligible to apply for summer 2021 and fall 2021. Western is encouraging interested individuals to bring their high school transcripts to expedite the acceptance process.

At the La Crosse main campus, all activities will be held in the Lunda Center, 319 Seventh St. N.

There will be representatives from student services, clubs and organizations, and four-year universities that accept Western credits.

Financial aid filing for the 2020-2021 school year will also be available, with financial aid staff available at the La Crosse main campus only.